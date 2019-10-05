Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,356,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,508,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Macquarie set a $51.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.15.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

