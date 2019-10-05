Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWONK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 812.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 147,874 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,735,000 after purchasing an additional 91,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.25). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.52 million. Analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.