Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,172,000 after acquiring an additional 284,772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,289,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,503 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after acquiring an additional 79,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 569,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after acquiring an additional 531,236 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.46 and a 12-month high of $106.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day moving average is $96.41.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

