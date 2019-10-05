Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 606 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,901,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $886,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,102 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $108,547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 37.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,851 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 348.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,967,000 after acquiring an additional 980,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $112,269,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,752. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average is $91.75. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.