Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 11,073 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,407,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,795,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,712,000 after purchasing an additional 145,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,001,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,353,000 after purchasing an additional 129,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

In related news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

