Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $290,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. 16,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

