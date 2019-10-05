Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 118.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other Sally Beauty news, Director John A. Miller bought 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $494,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at $633,369.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,449. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $718,425. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.27 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 151.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.