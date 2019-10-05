Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $217,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

