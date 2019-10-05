Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $387,274.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $4,604,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,102 shares of company stock worth $5,414,715. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.94. 8,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,502. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.14. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $171.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day moving average of $156.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

