Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $117.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $121.21.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

