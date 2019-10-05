Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 101,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 56,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,873. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,567 shares in the company, valued at $848,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.