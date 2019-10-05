Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,030 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,413,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Five Below by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,241,000 after purchasing an additional 126,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Five Below by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 105,764 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 748,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,856,000 after purchasing an additional 238,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price target on Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $150.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

Shares of FIVE opened at $127.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

