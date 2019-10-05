Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 246 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $38,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,812,000 after buying an additional 239,545 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,718,000 after buying an additional 170,071 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 77.8% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 373,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,725,000 after buying an additional 163,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $15,638,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.04. 12,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.36. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.