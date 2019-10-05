Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.15.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $172.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $383,115.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,743.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $372,448.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,507,424.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,803 shares of company stock worth $7,159,830 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,494,663,000 after buying an additional 3,951,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,661,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 180,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,826,000 after purchasing an additional 477,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,238,000 after purchasing an additional 335,938 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.