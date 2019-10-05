Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Boosted by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 936.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 121,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 743.2% in the fourth quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $488,095,000 after buying an additional 129,558 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.88. The company had a trading volume of 771,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $247.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

