Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,801,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,767,000 after purchasing an additional 421,097 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Frontdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,297,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,238,000 after acquiring an additional 182,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,549,000 after acquiring an additional 531,642 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $116,498,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Frontdoor by 9.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,383,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,356,000 after acquiring an additional 299,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTDR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

Shares of FTDR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,404. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. Frontdoor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

