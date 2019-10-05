Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SATS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Echostar during the second quarter worth $14,790,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Echostar by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Echostar in the second quarter worth $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Echostar by 410.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 65,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Echostar by 85.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SATS stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Echostar Co. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Echostar had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $537.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SATS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Echostar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

