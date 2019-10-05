Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

NYSEARCA GXC opened at $91.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

