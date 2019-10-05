Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $341,000 in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,561,000 after buying an additional 480,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nasdaq by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after buying an additional 395,962 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,523,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,933,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,624,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,087,000 after buying an additional 190,311 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.52. 54,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,145. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $105.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.30.

In other news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $530,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,532. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

