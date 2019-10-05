Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 430,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 138,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $42.25.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.14 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $136,653.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

