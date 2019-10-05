Verition Fund Management LLC Has $308,000 Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,633 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.1% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,443,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,623,000 after buying an additional 2,004,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 535.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after buying an additional 1,281,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,429,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,080,000 after buying an additional 570,822 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,880,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other Umpqua news, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,388.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $81,188.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,523 shares of company stock worth $369,680 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMPQ stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 167,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,612. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $348.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

