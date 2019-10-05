Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,850 Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 40.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 19.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 69.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a 0.62500 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $181,566.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

