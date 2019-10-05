Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,081 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,644 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,198,994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $76,151,000 after acquiring an additional 962,473 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1,073.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,749 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

DKS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. 308,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

