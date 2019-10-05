Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,195 Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CECO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Career Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the first quarter worth about $1,156,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Career Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Career Education by 121.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Career Education by 10.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti set a $24.00 price target on shares of Career Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 91,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,564,665.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 216,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,642.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,711 shares of company stock worth $4,457,583. 5.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CECO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. 64,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Career Education Corp. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $22.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Career Education Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

