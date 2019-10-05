Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,481 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 1,126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,220,000 after purchasing an additional 649,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 591,681 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Everbridge by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 821,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 587,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. bought a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,262,000.

In related news, VP Phillip E. Huff sold 3,250 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $269,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $2,059,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,172 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 107,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,619. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

