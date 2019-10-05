Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VBTX. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on shares of Veritex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of Veritex stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 166,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,411. Veritex has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, EVP Angela Harper sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $46,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $299,280 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Veritex by 142.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 39.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Veritex by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.