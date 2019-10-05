Veritaseum (VERI) Market Cap Achieves $26.92 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $12.52 or 0.00154283 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Fatbtc. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 1% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $26.92 million and approximately $12,787.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00192547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.01011771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024099 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00090590 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

