Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.34. 480,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.05. Verisign has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $221.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.78 and its 200-day moving average is $199.38.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $306.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.57 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 51.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Verisign by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Verisign by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

