Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Verisign were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisign by 10,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 799,415 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisign by 56.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,194,000 after purchasing an additional 506,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Verisign by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,608,080,000 after purchasing an additional 357,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Verisign by 163.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,980,000 after purchasing an additional 356,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verisign by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,156. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.05. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.36.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $306.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 51.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $122,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

