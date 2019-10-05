Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Veracyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.06.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $23.44. 232,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,720. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 28,257 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $717,162.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $230,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 127,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,824.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,284. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $11,887,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $1,463,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $86,400,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

