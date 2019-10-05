Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 21,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 17,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 746.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 60,028 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 44,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 200,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.17. 713,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,498. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.744 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.