Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 51,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 216,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.79. 69,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,884. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $92.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.246 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

