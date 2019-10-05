Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,605,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,026,000 after buying an additional 203,551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,056,000 after buying an additional 255,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,393,000 after buying an additional 168,937 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,206,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,384,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $90.11.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7864 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

