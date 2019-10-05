Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC

OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.2% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,212. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $90.11.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.7864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

