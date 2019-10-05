Vanguard Group Inc. Has $207.10 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,880,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $207,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 299.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Chairman Sheryl Palmer sold 108,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $2,526,736.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 627,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,549,081.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider C. David Cone sold 21,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $488,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,103.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,491 shares of company stock valued at $14,361,881 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

