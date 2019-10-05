Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $757,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 280,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. now owns 586,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 287,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 1,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,255,000 after acquiring an additional 56,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 250,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720,926. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $42.76.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.