Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

VNDA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $13.20. 441,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,559. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market cap of $703.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.32. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $33.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $59.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $37,826.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,573.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after buying an additional 270,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

