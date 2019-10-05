ValuEngine Upgrades Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WNC. Craig Hallum downgraded Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. 177,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.36 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 223,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,899,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

