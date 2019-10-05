ValuEngine Upgrades Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) to Hold

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSPF remained flat at $$2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

