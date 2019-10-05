ValuEngine Upgrades Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) to Hold

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSPF remained flat at $$2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

