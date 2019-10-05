ValuEngine Upgrades OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to “Buy”

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR alerts:

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.00. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.79.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.87%. On average, analysts forecast that OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.