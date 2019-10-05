ValuEngine Upgrades Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) to Buy

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2019 // Comments off

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MBNKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro Bank currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Metro Bank stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 13,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,822. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.