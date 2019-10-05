ValuEngine Upgrades Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MBNKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro Bank currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Metro Bank stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 13,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,822. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

