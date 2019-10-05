ValuEngine Upgrades Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) to Hold

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AKO.B traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $556.10 million for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

