ValuEngine Upgrades Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SOLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,423. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a current ratio of 16.81. The company has a market cap of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.62. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 3,769.20% and a negative return on equity of 71.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.08% of Electrameccanica Vehicles at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

