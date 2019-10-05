ValuEngine Upgrades China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

China Customer Relations Centers stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. 21,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,461. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. China Customer Relations Centers has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

Get China Customer Relations Centers alerts:

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.