ValuEngine Upgrades Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Hold

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDEV. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim set a $7.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,528,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.97. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,084.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 239,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,398,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after buying an additional 622,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

