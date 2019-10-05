ValuEngine Upgrades Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) to Hold

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BWFG. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. 13,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,258. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $215.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.38. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Lampert sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $58,162.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,268.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura Waitz sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $48,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 711.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

