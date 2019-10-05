ValuEngine Upgrades AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to Hold

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get AXA alerts:

AXAHY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 137,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,152. AXA has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.