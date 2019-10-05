ValuEngine Lowers US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on USCR. BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.60.

USCR traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. 137,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40. US Concrete has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $829.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Concrete news, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $80,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at $116,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $176,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in US Concrete by 1,359.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in US Concrete by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in US Concrete by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

