ValuEngine Lowers US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on USCR. BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.60.
USCR traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. 137,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40. US Concrete has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $829.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
In other US Concrete news, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $80,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at $116,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $176,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in US Concrete by 1,359.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in US Concrete by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in US Concrete by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.
About US Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
Read More: What is Depreciation?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.