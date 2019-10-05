ValuEngine Lowers SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to Strong Sell

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Shares of SNX traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $111.79. 326,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $115.56.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $105,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,940.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $32,484.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,643.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,518 shares of company stock worth $1,603,138. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 17.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,661,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,462 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 20.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 742,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,055,000 after acquiring an additional 126,922 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 641,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 23.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,012 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

