ValuEngine Lowers Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE SERV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.25 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,238,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,899,000 after purchasing an additional 795,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth $37,623,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,380,000 after purchasing an additional 409,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth $11,599,000.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

